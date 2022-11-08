Ndu local between life and death in the hands Of colonial soldiers for displaying affection for Chelsea Football Club

By Mbah Godlove

An Ardent supporter of the English giant football club, Chelsea is not sure whether to return to his native Ndu Village, Ndonga Mantung county alive after he was whisked off by French Cameroun soldiers.

Mimi Mefo Info, a digital News outlet reported Monday, October 31 that Israel Giyo was apprehended for decorating his personal belongings, including his bedroom and living room with the blue and white colors of his favorite football team, Chelsea FC.

The blue and white, coincidentally colors of the Ambazonian flag will be the reason why Israel’s family and friends may never see him.

Everyone close to the 32-year-old Man even before the ongoing war of independence has always known him to be a lover of the English blue and white champions league winning Chelsea.

Colonial soldiers deployed to Ndu to battle restoration forces rounded up Israel, a popular mobile money operator, and incarcerated him in the area but would later move him to the Bamenda colonial central prison.

Family members and friends, BN Leaned had followed up to help Israel regain his freedom but all efforts were futile as he was indicted of receiving money from abroad and giving to Ambazonian fighters in Ndu Local Government Area, allegations which Israel denied.

It is not clear if he would be detained in Bamenda or be killed like dozens of other Ambazonians who passed through the same path as him but were never seen alive or dead again.