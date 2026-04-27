SCAUF Issues Strong Communiqué After Bloody Sunday Massacre in Jakiri

By James Agbor | BaretaNews

The Southern Cameroons Ambazonia Unity Front (SCAUF) has issued a strongly worded communiqué condemning what it described as another heinous massacre carried out by French Cameroun armed forces against civilians in Ambazonia.

In the statement released Sunday, April 26, 2026, SCAUF said reports reaching its offices indicate that more than sixteen civilians, including men, women, and children, were killed during a cultural festival in Ndzerem-Nyam, Jakiri LGA of Bui County. According to the movement, celebrants were attacked in what it called one of the most senseless assaults of the ongoing conflict.

SCAUF described the killings as part of a long pattern of massacres allegedly perpetrated by soldiers of La République du Cameroun against the people of Southern Cameroons. The organisation accused the Biya regime of using a centralized military structure, financed through transnational loans, to kill civilians with complete impunity.

In one of the sharpest sections of the communiqué, SCAUF noted that the incident came barely a week after Pope Leo XIV’s reported departure from Cameroon, where he had called for peace through justice and condemned war as a method of resolving disputes. SCAUF argued that the latest killings demonstrate that the Yaoundé regime has rejected all moral appeals and remains committed to violence rather than dialogue.

The group further urged Ambazonians at home and abroad to see the massacre as proof that expecting justice from the internal political system of La République du Cameroun would not bring a lasting solution to the conflict. It maintained that only a genuine political resolution addressing the root causes of the crisis can secure peace.

SCAUF also reaffirmed that such attacks would not weaken the resolve of the Ambazonian people but instead strengthen calls for restoration of sovereignty and freedom. The communiqué stressed that civilians would remain unsafe as long as what it termed Cameroon’s occupation of the territory continues.

The movement concluded by extending condolences to the bereaved families in Jakiri and across Bui County, saying the sacrifices of the victims would not be forgotten.

The international community must now be called to order. If repeated massacres of civilians cannot provoke urgent action, then global institutions risk becoming spectators to crimes against humanity. The Biya regime cannot continue to enjoy diplomatic comfort while innocent blood flows in Ambazonia.