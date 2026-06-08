By Mbah Godlove | BaretaNews

Tension is mounting across Mezam County after at least four persons were reportedly killed under circumstances linked to the ongoing enforcement of ghost town and lockdown operations in Ground Zero. The latest incident occurred in Bambui, a community in Bamenda, the capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, where two young civilians were fatally shot on Monday.

According to local sources, the victims—a young man and a young woman believed to be students of the University of Bamenda in Bambili—were travelling on a motorbike when they came under gunfire in Bambui. Reports indicate that the young man was riding the bike while the female victim was either a friend or passenger. Both reportedly died at the scene.

The killings come at a time when calls have intensified from several separatist camps urging the people of Ambazonia to strictly respect ghost town directives and lockdown schedules imposed across various parts of Ground Zero. The atmosphere in Bamenda and its surrounding communities has consequently become increasingly tense as residents struggle to navigate growing security concerns.

As of the time of this report, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, local speculation has focused on fighters enforcing ghost town compliance. Other residents have pointed accusing fingers at occupying La République du Cameroun forces, who are said to have been angered by the reported killing of one of their soldiers in Bamenda on Friday evening.

The incident has reignited concerns among civilians caught between the conflict and competing enforcement measures. Residents say uncertainty and fear continue to dominate daily life in Mezam County as violence persists across parts of Ambazonia.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments surrounding the killings and provide updates as more information emerges from Ground Zero.