Two civilians have been killed in Bambui, Mezam County, after heavy gunfire erupted on Monday in an incident reportedly linked to a failed abduction attempt, further exposing the deteriorating security situation across Northern Zone communities of Ambazonia.

Local sources told BaretaNews that one of the victims, identified as Mirabel Kunyi, was travelling on a commercial motorcycle when armed men opened fire around the area commonly known as C-Bend in Bambui. The young woman reportedly died on the spot after being struck by bullets during the shooting.

The motorcycle rider transporting her sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby health facility for emergency treatment. Despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, he later succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll from the attack to two.

Ground sources say the shooting may have been connected to a failed kidnapping operation earlier in the day around the Bambui Hospital neighbourhood. According to eyewitness accounts, the armed men were allegedly pursuing an individual who had escaped from captivity when indiscriminate gunfire broke out, resulting in civilian casualties.

The deadly incident has plunged residents of Bambui into fear and uncertainty. Many inhabitants say they are increasingly concerned about their safety as violence continues to spill into civilian spaces, with innocent people frequently caught in the crossfire.

The killings occurred only hours after reports emerged that armed men had stormed a local health facility in an apparent attempt to recapture an individual who had reportedly escaped from their custody.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews