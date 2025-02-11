Rise in Drug Consumption as Colonial Soldiers Allegedly Promote Illegal Trade in Ambazonia

By Andre Momo

Concerns are growing over the increasing consumption of hard drugs in Ambazonia, with reports suggesting that French Cameroun soldiers are facilitating the illegal trade. This alarming trend has put the lives of many young people at risk, with recent cases highlighting the devastating consequences.

Local media recently reported the tragic case of a young man who lost his life due to drug abuse. In Bamenda, a man in his 30s reportedly took his own life while under the influence of strong drugs. The incident occurred in Wakiki, a locality in Bamenda II LGA. Witnesses claim that instead of curbing drug abuse, colonial soldiers have been seen participating in and encouraging the consumption of substances such as marijuana and tramadol.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the deceased, identified as Betrain, suffered from severe addiction. Tragically, he inflicted a fatal wound on his neck using a sharp aluminum sheet, ultimately succumbing to the injuries. His death has reignited debates over the role of colonial forces in the proliferation of drug use among Ambazonian youth.

From rural communities to urban centers, the sight of young men and even children under the influence of drugs has become increasingly common. As the independence conflict intensifies, so too does the prevalence of substance abuse. Urgent intervention is required to address this growing crisis before it spirals further out of control.