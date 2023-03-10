Connect with us

Ambazonia Freedom War: How Restoration Forces Correct, Protect Theirs
Ambazonian Freedom War: How Restoration Forces Correct, Protect Theirs.

By Mbah Godlove.

Amidst the ongoing war of freedom in Ambazonia now nearing seven years, Ambazonia fighters are making it an obligation not to destroy but protect that which is their own.

A visible example is seen in Bui County where about 25 students hired to participate in disbanded colonial February 11 activities were recently released to re-join their families after being corrected for the wrong deed.

The students were taken by the Bui Warriors for interrogation shortly after they took part in the said unlawful activity last month inn Kumbo.

For over a month, they were schooled on Ambazonian values and how to denounce such calls any time enablers hire them for such an illegal task.

Meantime, the students revealed information very useful for more investigation on their involvement in the French Cameroun organized event.

The students equally pledged to take back the knowledge learned to their communities so that everyone would be aware of the need to boycott such colonial activities in the near future.

Their release has been saluted by many who say Ambazonia forces do not kill their own people.

They correct and protect them because without them, there will be no need to pick up arms to fight for freedom.

The release also served as assurance to those who had already brandished the fighters as destroyers to know that the fight is for the people and with the people.

