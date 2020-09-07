Connect with us

News

Gunshots Re-enforce Ghost Town In Buea
Advertisement

News

Mark Bareta Lampoons French Cameroun's Window-dressing National Dialogue Follow up

News

Consortium Joins AGovC, Declares Operation No motorbikes, No Cars, Until The Situation Is Redressed

News

Maiming, Torture, Arbitrary Arrests Erupt In Bamenda As Colonial Forces Go Haywire

News

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

News

French Cameroun Bows To International Shame Over Military Atrocities In Northern Region

News

French Cameroun Forces Committing Grave Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia-International Right Group

News

Ambazonians Mourn Over Death Of Renown Writer, Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom

News

Horrifying Gunshots Keep Mankon Inhabitants In Perpetual Fear

News

Bamenda Ambazonia Fighters Vow To Die For Homeland

News

Gunshots Re-enforce Ghost Town In Buea

Published

4 hours ago

on

Gunshots Re-enforce Ghost Town In Buea

By Mbah Godlove.

Despite forceful measures implored by colonial authorities to fight Ghost Town operations in Buea, locals have remained even more committed to the course following gunfire exchanges between Ambazonia fighters and the regime forces.

Earlier on Sunday September 7 around the Muea-Buea Market, pro-independence fighters launched an offensive move against french Cameroun soldiers, causing panic in the area.

As a result of Sunday’s showdown, denizens in the Ambazonia Capital disregarded old colonial measures and honored the traditional Monday Ghost Town operation.

Stores remained close and streets deserted, with very few township commercial taxis and private vehicles in circulation this September 8.

It is alleged that recent activities of Ambazonia fighters in Bamenda hindered even colonial authorities from sealing shops belonging to inhabitants of Buea who go contrary to their anti-Ghost Town mechanisms.

In past weeks, Council authorities sealed shops whose owners respected the habitual Monday Ghost Town phenomenon.

Ghost Towns were instituted in January 2017, as a cine qua non to weaken the colonial regime economically and expel it from Ambazonia.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Epongue jacques

    September 8, 2020 at 1:40 AM

    I like to get all your reports.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.