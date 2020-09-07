Gunshots Re-enforce Ghost Town In Buea

By Mbah Godlove.

Despite forceful measures implored by colonial authorities to fight Ghost Town operations in Buea, locals have remained even more committed to the course following gunfire exchanges between Ambazonia fighters and the regime forces.

Earlier on Sunday September 7 around the Muea-Buea Market, pro-independence fighters launched an offensive move against french Cameroun soldiers, causing panic in the area.

As a result of Sunday’s showdown, denizens in the Ambazonia Capital disregarded old colonial measures and honored the traditional Monday Ghost Town operation.

Stores remained close and streets deserted, with very few township commercial taxis and private vehicles in circulation this September 8.

It is alleged that recent activities of Ambazonia fighters in Bamenda hindered even colonial authorities from sealing shops belonging to inhabitants of Buea who go contrary to their anti-Ghost Town mechanisms.

In past weeks, Council authorities sealed shops whose owners respected the habitual Monday Ghost Town phenomenon.

Ghost Towns were instituted in January 2017, as a cine qua non to weaken the colonial regime economically and expel it from Ambazonia.