AFCON 2021: Hopes To Lure Ambazonians With Football Glory Cratches As Egypt Dismantles French Cameroun
Mark Barata Calls For Support ln Ground Zero As Ambazonian Forces Unite

Ambazonian Refugees Cry Out As Humanitarian Crisis Persists

Food Vendors Decry Effects Of Cholera Outbreak On Business

Health Expert Calls For Vigilance As Cholera Hit Ambazonia Capital City Buea

Growing Insecurity In Bamenda Leaves Denizens In Pains

French Cameroun Meets Waterloo: Sergeant Dies, Others Hospitalized After Muyuka Attack

French Cameroun Reduces Schooling/Working Hours To Encourage Participation In Disbanded AFCON

Tension Mounts In Victoria As Disbanded AFCON Matches Get Under Way

Victoria, Buea Population In Fear As AFCON Gets Underway

6 days ago

SECRETARIES

AFCON 2021: Hopes To Lure Ambazonians With Football Glory Cratches As Egypt Dismantles French Cameroun

By Mbah God love

The second AFCON title for Cameroon in five years is what many a French Cameroon politician had fancied would be used to console grieving Ambazonians.

Before the second semifinal game between French Cameroun and Egypt could go underway in Yaounde, Thursday, January 03, some social media activists predicted that a win for the host would reduce the ongoing tension in Ambazonia.

Captained by Liverpool’s forward, Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs gave Cameroon a good run for their money, forcing them to a virgin tie after 120 minutes.

The dreams of the flying host were shattered when the Egyptian goalkeeper stopped 3 penalties to catapult his country to the finals of the 2021 AFCON.

French Cameroun’s defeat means that all hopes to conquer Ambazonians using football have been lost.

Why the grand finale between Senegal and Egypt is being awaited, the Ambazonian war of independence remains in the minds of the French Cameroun colonial administrators who thought the AFCON had come to provide a solution to the five-year-long armed conflict.

