Connect with us

News

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Colonial Regime Shoots Itself in The Leg
Advertisement

News

Outrage In Bamenda Over Declaration Of Technical State Of Emergency

News

Gunshots Re-enforce Ghost Town In Buea

News

Mark Bareta Lampoons French Cameroun's Window-dressing National Dialogue Follow up

News

Consortium Joins AGovC, Declares Operation No motorbikes, No Cars, Until The Situation Is Redressed

News

Maiming, Torture, Arbitrary Arrests Erupt In Bamenda As Colonial Forces Go Haywire

News

Ambazonia Defense Forces Rubbish Colonial Threats, Launch Counter-Offensive In Bamenda

News

French Cameroun Bows To International Shame Over Military Atrocities In Northern Region

News

French Cameroun Forces Committing Grave Human Right Abuses In Ambazonia-International Right Group

News

Ambazonians Mourn Over Death Of Renown Writer, Professor Shadrach A. Ambanasom

News

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Colonial Regime Shoots Itself in The Leg

Published

3 hours ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Colonial Regime Shoots Itself in The Leg

By Mbah Godlove.

French Cameroun has suffered severe economic damage following a recent military decision that technically imposed a state of emergency in Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone.

A communiqué signed recently by some military commanders revealed that an operation would be carried out by colonial defense forces to secure civilians and their property.

Less than 48hours after the order, the economy of the occupational regime is bleeding owing to the grounding of some commercial activities in the city.

The regime has been unable to collect taxes from major traveler agencies because vehicles have not been able to leave or enter in the past days.

Businesspersons have equally been unable to make informed decisions owing to the state of uncertainty in Bamenda.

Some business owners simply took a holiday as the drama between Ambazonian fighters and colonial forces intensifies.

The lamentable economic constituencies of shutting down Bamenda is said to have badly affected the Biya regime.

Pro-independence fighters however remain confident as they face up the unruly soldiers of French Cameroun at this crucial stage of the people’s revolution.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.