The Speaker of the French Cameroun National Assembly, Datouo Theodore, has called on lawmakers to ensure that Parliament remains a platform where citizens’ concerns are heard and addressed.

Speaking on June 9, 2026, during the opening of the June Ordinary Session of the French Cameroun Parliament in Yaoundé, Datouo Theodore outlined the importance of legislative discussions ahead of the country’s next budget cycle.

Before formally declaring the session open, the Speaker paid glowing tribute to former long-serving House Speaker, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, praising what he described as his exceptional service to the state. Cavaye, who presided over the chamber for more than three decades, remains one of the most influential political figures of the Biya regime.

Addressing lawmakers, Datouo Theodore said one of the major highlights of the session would be the Budget Policy Debate, a process he described as crucial in shaping future government spending and national priorities.

According to him, the debate is not merely a technical exercise but an opportunity for parliamentarians to determine the direction of public policy before financial figures are eventually presented.

The Speaker noted that before expenditures are approved, resources allocated, or priorities established, lawmakers must first engage in discussions on the broad policy orientations that will guide state action in the coming year.

He stressed that the exercise should answer key questions about the state’s priorities, sectors requiring urgent attention, and how the government intends to balance growing public needs with the country’s financial limitations.

Datouo Theodore further described the debate as a unique moment of engagement between the government and members of parliament, allowing elected representatives to relay citizens’ concerns from their various constituencies.

He added that the process encourages anticipation and planning, enabling lawmakers and government officials to address challenges before they escalate into major national concerns.

The June session comes at a time when French Cameroun continues to grapple with economic pressures, security challenges in Ambazonia, and growing social demands, issues expected to dominate discussions within the Yaoundé legislative chamber in the weeks ahead.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews