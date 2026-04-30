Authorities of La République were left in shock in Victoria, Fako County, after what was initially reported as a simple fire incident at Mile 2 uncovered a dangerous and illegal oil-refining operation quietly operating within a civilian neighbourhood.

The discovery was made when the senior divisional officer for Fako, Viang Mekala, along with the Mayor of Victoria Council, Paul Efome Ngale, and other regime officials, visited the site following a fire that left at least three people injured on April 24. What they met on the ground told a deeper story of desperation and state failure.

Investigations at the scene revealed a fully functioning makeshift refinery hidden in plain sight. Authorities uncovered a 5,000-litre crude oil boiler, a smaller auxiliary boiler, and a separation tank used to process crude oil into different petroleum products. Several 200-litre plastic containers believed to be used for storage were also found scattered across the site.

The operation, described by officials as highly dangerous, had reportedly gone undetected until the fire exposed it. The suspected owner of the illegal facility is said to have fled before security forces arrived, leaving behind clear evidence of a well-organised underground activity.

This development once again highlights the growing economic hardship imposed on the people under La République’s failing system. Since the devastating fire that crippled the country’s lone refinery, SONARA, in 2019, there has been no meaningful rebuilding effort. The prolonged shutdown has created a vacuum now filled by risky and illegal alternatives.

Fuel prices have continued to soar, with petrol now selling at about 840 CFA francs per litre. For many struggling families across Ambazonia, survival has become a daily battle, pushing some into dangerous ventures such as illegal refining just to make ends meet.

The situation in Victoria reflects a wider crisis. As the regime fails to provide basic economic stability, underground economies continue to grow, often at the expense of public safety.

What was meant to be a routine inspection has now exposed a ticking time bomb within a residential area, raising serious concerns about how many more of such hidden operations exist across Ambazonian territory.