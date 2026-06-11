French Cameroun occupation forces have been chased away from the Nigerian border community of Danare in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State after a controversial incursion that sparked outrage among residents and prompted intervention from Nigerian military authorities.

According to local reports, heavily armed soldiers from La République du Cameroun recently crossed into Danare, claiming the area fell within their jurisdiction. Their presence immediately triggered tensions in the border settlement as local youths challenged the foreign troops and demanded that they leave what they described as Nigerian territory.

Witnesses said the French Cameroun soldiers ordered residents to stop filming their activities and clear the road for their movement. The encounter quickly drew attention from local leaders and Nigerian authorities amid growing concerns over recurring border-related disputes involving Yaoundé’s military forces.

Former Cross River State lawmaker Cletus Obun, who represented the area in the State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident and raised concerns over what he described as repeated incursions by Cameroonian soldiers into communities along the Nigeria–French Cameroun border.

Obun disclosed that the incident occurred near a Catholic Church in Danare I, along the road leading to Budwm, a Boki-speaking community. He questioned how foreign troops could move into Danare, arguing that inadequate border vigilance by Nigerian authorities had emboldened such incursions.

He further lamented that the border axis has remained vulnerable for years, making communities susceptible to repeated territorial disputes and encroachments.

The Chairman of Boki Local Government Area, Beatrice Nyiam, also confirmed receiving reports from residents concerning the unauthorised entry of Cameroonian military personnel into the community. The development heightened fears among locals already living in a sensitive border region.

Responding to the incident, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, stated that the situation had been brought under control.

According to the Nigerian military, troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Danare responded immediately upon receiving reports of a foreign military presence. Nigerian authorities subsequently established contact with their Cameroonian counterparts, leading to the withdrawal of the French Cameroun soldiers in accordance with existing border protocols.

The Nigerian Army said the matter was resolved without further escalation.

Preliminary investigations by Nigerian authorities suggest that the incident may have stemmed from a dispute over levies collected from farmland between Danare, Nigeria, and Dadi, a border community in French Cameroun.

As part of efforts to prevent future incidents, the General Officer Commanding the Nigerian Army’s 82nd Division has directed the Commander of 13 Brigade to engage with his counterpart from the Cameroonian military. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening border coordination, clarifying operational procedures and preventing similar confrontations.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of communities situated along its international borders.

The latest incident comes amid longstanding concerns over poorly demarcated sections of the Nigeria–French Cameroun border, where disputes involving security forces, local communities and farmland ownership have periodically generated tensions.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews