Yaoundé Celebrates Fresh German Millions as Ground Zero Sees No Change

The regime in Yaoundé has once again rolled out the red carpet for its foreign partners, this time sealing a fresh cooperation deal with Germany worth over CFAF 58 billion. The announcement, dressed in the usual diplomatic language, comes as part of the so-called development support for the 2025 to 2026 period.

According to officials from both sides, the new financial package exceeds previous commitments, signalling Berlin’s growing interest in strengthening ties with the central government. The funds are earmarked for sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, rural development, local governance, social cohesion, and natural resource management.

However, for many observers across Ground Zero, this raises familiar concerns. For years, international funding has poured into La République with little to no visible impact in the war-torn towns and villages of Southern Cameroons. Communities continue to grapple with displacement, insecurity, and a near-collapse of basic services, while Yaoundé signs yet another cheque with its foreign allies.

Beyond state-level cooperation, both parties are now turning attention to business relations. Plans are underway to deepen ties between Cameroonian and German companies, with a major push expected during the upcoming Promote 2026 trade fair. The event, scheduled for June, will host an investment forum that brings together private-sector actors from both sides to boost economic exchanges.

Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey, used the occasion to highlight the need to improve the business environment. He also stressed the importance of promoting local processing of raw materials to increase value within the economy, a long-standing promise that has yet to materialise meaningfully on the ground.

As billions continue to flow into Yaoundé, many in Southern Cameroons are left asking the same question: who truly benefits from these international partnerships, and when will the people on Ground Zero feel the impact?