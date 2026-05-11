A deadly road accident along the Bamenda-Bafoussam highway in the Western Zone of occupied Ambazonia has reportedly claimed the lives of eight passengers after a violent collision involving a 19-seater transport bus and a 70-seater bus on Sunday, May 10.

According to reports gathered by BaretaNews, the smaller passenger bus was travelling from Bamenda, the capital of Mezam County in Ground Zero, towards Bafoussam in French Cameroun when it collided under unclear circumstances with the larger bus transporting passengers along the same route.

Sources disclosed that three victims died while being rushed for emergency treatment at the Mbouda District Hospital, while five others later succumbed to injuries shortly after arrival at the hospital facility.

All surviving occupants of the 19-seater bus reportedly sustained injuries and were immediately hospitalized. Information regarding possible injuries among passengers aboard the 70-seater bus remains unclear, though eyewitnesses say the larger vehicle suffered only minor frontal damage.

As of press time, the exact cause of the deadly collision has not yet been established.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has once again exposed the deplorable condition of public healthcare facilities operating under the failed administration of the Yaoundé regime in occupied Southern Cameroons.

A concerned citizen who assisted in transporting victims to the Mbouda District Hospital described the situation at the health facility as “catastrophic and shameful,” accusing hospital authorities of gross negligence and abandonment.

According to the witness, the hospital had no electricity at the time injured victims arrived for urgent medical attention. The standby generator was reportedly shut down because the facility had run out of fuel.

“What I witnessed yesterday was disastrous. It was so shameful,” the eyewitness lamented.

He further revealed that attempts to seek explanations from hospital officials only exposed deeper failures within the system.

“When we asked questions, they said the generator had been working since morning, and petrol was finished. I was devastated. We keep suffering under these conditions. That is the District Hospital in Mbouda, and the place is not properly maintained. Those in charge have neglected it completely,” he stated.

The witness further condemned what he described as visible abandonment and decay at the state-owned medical facility, calling on authorities to urgently intervene before more innocent lives are lost due to systemic neglect.

The latest tragedy adds to growing concerns about deteriorating road safety and collapsing public services across Ambazonia and neighbouring regions under the Biya regime.