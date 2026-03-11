Panic and fear gripped the village of Barombi in Mbonge County after soldiers of La République du Cameroun allegedly opened fire on civilians on Monday night. The incident has left at least four residents hospitalised at New Town in Barombi, according to testimonies from villagers who spoke to local sources.

Residents say the shooting started late Monday when heavily armed Cameroun occupation forces began firing indiscriminately across parts of the community. The gunfire forced many villagers to flee their homes in search of safety as bullets reportedly flew through the quiet settlement.

Locals report that a stray bullet struck a child in the hand during the chaotic shooting, making him one of the victims. Images circulating from the scene also show other victims suffering gunshot wounds to their backs, legs, and arms. All injured persons were rushed to New Town for emergency treatment.

Witnesses further report that the violence did not end with the shooting. Early Tuesday morning, soldiers allegedly moved from house to house in Barombi, dragging residents out and subjecting some of them to severe torture. Families say the military operation created widespread fear throughout the village.

Local sources say the soldiers had earlier arrived in the area under the pretext of supervising a road construction project in Barombi. However, villagers now accuse the same troops of turning the community into a zone of intimidation and violence instead of ensuring peaceful development.

For many residents in this part of Ambazonia, the events in Barombi reflect a familiar pattern. Communities across Meme County and neighbouring areas continue to complain of harassment, shootings, and raids carried out by forces loyal to Yaoundé.

At the time of this report, the claims against the Cameroun military could not be independently verified. However, villagers insist that what unfolded in Barombi on Monday night was nothing short of another night of terror for civilians living under military occupation.