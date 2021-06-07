Mark Bareta Calls For Vigilance As 5 Colonial Military Trucks Storm Bui

By Mbah Godlove

Ambazonian frontline actor, Mark Bareta has called on the people of Bui and particularly those in Oku to be on the alert after colonial military vehicles were driven into the area.

The clarion call for vigilance came after BareNews spotted 5 French Cameroun’s military trucks heading towards Oku, moments ago. “Dear denizens of Bui county, please, be on the watch, because the enemies are around.

Please protect especially our women, children and the elderly,” Mark Bareta said in a statement, Monday June 7, 2021.

A reliable source revealed to BaretaNews that the heavily armed contingent is out for revenge after about 30 colonial forces were neutralized this weekend in Bui county.