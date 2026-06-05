Colonial military intelligence reportedly preparing crackdown on civilians following the elimination of three regime soldiers in Bafut County

By Mbah Godlove l BaretaNews

BAFUT COUNTY, MEZAM – Tension continues to rise across Bafut County as credible intelligence reaching BaretaNews indicates that the occupying forces of La République du Cameroun are preparing what residents fear could be another round of brutal reprisals against civilians following the elimination of three colonial soldiers earlier this week.

The development comes barely four days after Ambazonia Restoration Forces carried out a successful defensive operation in Bujong Village, Bafut County, resulting in the death of three soldiers serving under the Yaoundé regime. Sources on the ground say the incident has triggered anger within the military hierarchy of the colonial administration, with reports suggesting that top commanders have ordered retaliatory actions against the local population.

According to intelligence obtained from sources familiar with military movements, regime forces have allegedly been instructed to descend on Bafut communities in what observers describe as a revenge mission. The orders, according to the source, make little distinction between civilians and fighters, raising fears of widespread human rights abuses against innocent residents.

Since the declaration of war on Ambazonia by the Biya regime in 2017, similar retaliatory operations have repeatedly targeted civilian populations across the Homeland. Rights groups and local observers have consistently accused colonial troops of using collective punishment tactics whenever they suffer battlefield losses at the hands of Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

A source within the colonial military establishment disclosed that preparations for the operation are already underway and could be executed at any moment. As a result, residents of Bujong and neighbouring villages throughout Bafut County are being urged to remain highly vigilant and to monitor suspicious troop movements.

Community members have also been encouraged to share timely information capable of preventing attacks on civilians and to take necessary precautions during the coming days. Locals are particularly advised to limit unnecessary movements and ensure they are safely indoors before nightfall, as reports suggest additional colonial troops may soon be deployed into the area.

The situation remains fluid, and BaretaNews will continue monitoring developments as they unfold across Bafut County and the wider Ambazonian Homeland.