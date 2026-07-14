Panic appears to be spreading in Yaounde as senior regime generals continue touring Southern Ambazonia. Their repeated visits follow heavy battlefield losses against Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Within two weeks, two top generals visited Southern Ambazonia. Both received military honours, held closed-door meetings, and paid courtesy visits to colonial Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai in Buea.

The latest visitor was Major General Saly Mohamadou, Chief of Staff of the La Republique army. He arrived after Brigadier General Ekongwesse, commander of the Littoral and Southern Ambazonia Gendarmerie Legion.

General Saly Mohamadou visited Buea on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. He travelled with Brigadier General Tobie Gabriel Ngolo Ngomba, commander of the Second Joint Military Region.

The delegation first visited Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. The meeting highlighted Yaounde’s growing concern over the worsening security situation in Southern Ambazonia.

On arrival in Buea, Colonel Enye’e Meka Manuel, commander of the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade, welcomed the delegation with military honours.

According to the regime, the visit formed part of an inspection mission. The generals reviewed troop strength, logistics, operational readiness, and soldiers’ living conditions.

The high-level mission comes as Ambazonia Restoration Forces continue recording significant battlefield successes across Southern Ambazonia.

In Muyuka County alone, more than 100 occupation soldiers have been neutralised in Owe, Ikata, and Munyenge, according to resistance sources. Ambazonia fighters also captured large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

Across Lebialem, Manyu, Ndian, Kupe Muanenguba, and Fako Counties, resistance forces continue to expand their operations. Their gains reflect the determination of Ambazonia heroes fighting to restore Ambazonia’s independence and statehood.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews