A young Ambazonian from Bussam Clan in Widikum County has reportedly been found dead after spending several weeks in the custody of French Cameroun occupation forces, in yet another incident that has sparked outrage over alleged extrajudicial killings in the occupied homeland.

Local sources told BaretaNews that the victim was arrested during a military operation in Widikum County and accused by the regime’s forces of supplying medication and other items to Ambazonian Restoration Fighters. Like many civilians living under military occupation, he was reportedly branded a collaborator without any judicial process.

According to community members, French Cameroun forces allegedly demanded a ransom of 700,000 FCFA from the victim’s family in exchange for his freedom. The family reportedly managed to raise only 500,000 FCFA, an amount the soldiers allegedly rejected.

Weeks later, the young man’s lifeless body was reportedly discovered in another village, leaving relatives and residents devastated. Community members believe his death followed his detention, although the exact circumstances surrounding his killing remain unknown.

If confirmed, the incident would add to the growing list of allegations of arbitrary arrests, extortion, torture, and extrajudicial executions attributed to French Cameroun occupation forces across Ambazonia since the outbreak of the independence struggle.

At the time of publication, the claims had not been independently verified. BaretaNews understands that attempts are being made to obtain comments from French Cameroun military authorities, administrative officials, and other independent sources familiar with the case.

The reported killing has renewed calls for international investigations into alleged abuses committed against Ambazonian civilians living under military occupation.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews