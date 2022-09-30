Wide Condemnation Over Arrest of Roman Catholic Priest in Bui

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians of all walks of life have been lashing out at members of the Bui unity warriors for arresting a Roman Catholic priest who has been in their keeping.

Earlier on Monday, September 26, news went round that the Bui unity warrior squad had apprehended a Rev father in Vicovi, a neighborhood in Kumbo, Bui County of the northern zone.

Hours later a video surfaced on social media in which the fighters were seen rough handling the man of GOD.

I the said video tape, a fighter could be heard telling the priest that he had proofs of the man of God’s involvement in the Bansoh Baptist Hospital colonial raid which led to the death of general fire.

Although the Rev. Father was later released owing to pressure from locals, many Ambazonians from home and abroad continue to condemn the act.

The Vicovi incidence came barely days after the St Mary Catholic Church in Nchang, Mamfe local government area was razed.

5 religious and 3 lay Faithfuls kidnaped at the church premises have not been released.