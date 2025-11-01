In the aftermath of the highly contested presidential elections of October 12, 2025, the voice of the Catholic Church has once again echoed with moral courage in the face of tyranny. The Metropolitan Archbishop of Douala, His Grace Samuel Kleda, has openly denounced the wave of state repression unleashed across La République du Cameroun since the announcement of the disputed results.

Speaking with rare boldness, Archbishop Kleda condemned the Biya regime’s violent response to post-election protests, describing it as a betrayal of democratic values and human dignity

. “Democracy cannot tolerate gunfire, threats, arbitrary arrests, and the intimidation of citizens who hold dissenting views. Elections are not organised to kill fellow citizens. A people cannot be governed by force of arms,” the Archbishop declared.

His message comes at a time when reports of killings, mass arrests, and intimidation continue to pour in from major cities, including Douala, Bafoussam, Yaoundé, and Garoua. Human rights defenders and church groups have documented cases of civilians being shot by security forces simply for voicing discontent over the rigged polls.

For many observers, Kleda’s bold stand reflects the deepening rift between the people’s democratic aspirations and the oppressive machinery of the Yaoundé regime. The prelate’s words serve as a reminder that moral authority still has a place in a nation where truth and justice have long been silenced by the sound of guns.

Archbishop Kleda urged the authorities to abandon violence and return to legality by addressing electoral grievances through transparent and lawful means. He warned that the continued use of force only widens the divide and fuels resentment among the population.

The Catholic Church, long considered a key voice of conscience in the region, now stands at the crossroads of faith and politics, calling for dialogue, peace, and respect for life. As the international community watches with growing concern, Archbishop Kleda’s message has amplified the voices of the oppressed, strengthened the resolve of human rights advocates, and exposed once again the brutality of the Yaoundé regime’s iron-fisted rule.

By Lucas Muma