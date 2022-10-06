Colonial Military Pours Out Venum On Bali Civilians

By Mbah Godlove

French Cameroun soldiers have invaded Bali Nyonga local government area to punish the civilian population for standing with Ambazonia Forces during October 1 celebration.

During the commemoration of this year’s Independence day on October 1, the population of Bali Nyonga supported Ambazonia Forces led by FM Grand Pa.

For collaborating with the freedom fighters colonial soldiers reportedly invaded the area.

Sources on the ground told BarataNews that in a recent raid French Cameroun forces broke into homes and looted property while torturing anyone they came across.

Our source added that a person with mental impairment was shot dead Wednesday, October 5.

Meantime, FM Grand Pa and his soldiers have remained committed to leading Ambazonians out of French Cameroun’s enslavement.