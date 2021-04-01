Ambazonians Grieve Over The Demise Of Renowned Traditional Doctor

By Mbah Godlove

Dr. Ndewah Edward, a famous traditional doctor has become the center of attention following his sudden death after decades of active service.

The Kumba-based traditional doctor died recently in hospital following a brief illness.

Tributes have been pouring in about the man whom many have described as a true custodian of African traditional medicine.

For over 30 years, Dr. Dewah devoted his life to giving importance to African medicine.

The late doctor treated illnesses ranging from STDs, Typhoid, malaria, gastric, and lots more.

He had established a clinic in Kumba, Meme County, and branches across Ambazonia and beyond.

This is the man whom Ambazonians have described as a pillar of traditional medicine.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Dewah has received a myriad of awards for his tremendous contribution to the development of modern African traditional medicine.

A source closed the deceased told BaretaNews that the doctor was doing research to cure Covid-19 patients.