Severe Fire Leaves Dozen Homeless in Buea

By Mbah Godlove

Over 20 homes in Soppo a locality in Buea have been razed following a fire incidence.

About 3 am breaking this Monday, March 29, a wildfire ensued in the neighborhood, living locals in panic and consternation.

Several houses burned to ashes as its occupants succeeded to flee only with the clothes there were putting on at the time of the outbreak.

Some victims of the incident were seen wailing on the street of the Ambazonian capital as early as 3 am this Monday.

There were worried as to what to do next after losing what there have worked for all their lives to the inferno.

At press time, the course of the fire is yet to be established but locals suspect it might have sprung from a poor electrical connection.

The victims, some of whom have been internally displeased, are said to be in dire of assistance.