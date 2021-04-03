Breaking News:

Cardinal Tumi Dies On Good Friday

By Mbah Godlove

Renowned Ambazonian Cleric, Cardinal Christian Tumi is no more.

The retired Roman Catholic Cardinal, BaretaNews had learned, died in the French Cameroun city of Douala, Friday, April 2, 2021.

Many an Ambazonian Christian has described him as a veritable servant of God as he died on Good Friday, same day Jesus Christ died on the cross to save humankind.

For over 40 years, the octogenarian devoted his life to win souls to Christ.

He is one of those who had begun articulating the Ambazonian problem several years ago.

The peace crusader initiated an idea to convene an All Anglophone General Conference which was later banned by the French Camerounian regime.

His death is considered a great loss to the Roman Catholic Church and beyond, given that Cardinal Christian Tumi’s selflessness remains in the minds of many