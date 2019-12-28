Ambazonians Mourn The Killing Of Another Baby In Ekombe

By Mbah Godlove

Several Ambazonians are still mourning the killing of a baby in Ekombe, a town in Meme County by the brutal forces of La Republique du Cameroun (LRC). On Christmas, Wednesday December 25, forces loyal to dictator Paul Biya shot dead the two-year-old baby just after Ambazonian Restoration fighters were on a peaceful control of vehicles in the area.

Sources revealed that a traitor at the scene hinted LRC’s military about the presence of restoration fighters. Shortly after the alert, the reckless forces launched a skirmish from afar, and the first bullet flew and brutally killed the baby on the spot while in her mom’s arms, sources added.

Many have criticised the Christmas’ inhumane act stating that it was evil of the Biya regime to have perpetuated such an atrocity on a day Christ’s birth was being celebrated across the globe. They have classified the act as a sacrilege and disrespect for God. This is not the first time French Cameroun’s forces have targeted and killed innocent babies since their master, Paul Biya declared war on Ambazonians.

On May 20 this year, four-month-old baby Neba Marta Mbuh was targeted and killed in Muyuka by the brutal Biya forces. This act received both national and international condemnation.

Many are now calling on the international community to call French Cameroun to book for carrying out war crimes against humanity.