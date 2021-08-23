Connect with us

News

FM No Pity Reinforces Ghost Town Operation In Elak-Oku
Advertisement

News

After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive

News

French Cameroun's Murder of UBa Student Sparks Uproar

News

Muea Confrontation Leaves Denizens In Tears

News

Ambazonians Decry French Cameroun's Neglect Of Sparks On High Tension Cables Along Bamenda-Mbengwi Highway

News

Ambazonia Forces In Bamenda Poist To Rescue Population From Thieves, Criminals

News

French Cameroun Rubbishes Human Rights Watch's Report On Ambazonia

News

FM NO PITY Issues 48-hour ultimatum over Abduction of His Family Members

News

Anger, Frustration In Bali Over Colonial Ban On Motorbike Circulation

News

Rising Tension Among Colonial Military Leaders Over Failure of Operation Keep Bamenda Clean

News

FM No Pity Reinforces Ghost Town Operation In Elak-Oku

Published

1 day ago

on

FM No Pity Reinforces Ghost Town Operation In Elak-Oku

By Mbah Godlove

Dreaded Field Martial No Pity has launched an operation aimed at reinstituting ghost town in Elak-Oku, a village in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

FM No Pity and his Marine Forces stormed the village Monday; owing to failure to respect a traditional ghost town operation observed across Ambazonia.

The renowned war strategist whose tactics are incomprehensible to French Cameroun’s forces learned that the population of Elak had been lured to side with the alien troops.

Upon arriving at a local market in the said village, La Republique du Cameroun’s soldier took to their heels, FM No Pity revealed in a 1 minutes 15 seconds video making rounds on the social media.

“We have hit with the forces of occupation and they have run away,” he intimated.

Vehicles in which goods were being loaded before the arrival of the Marine forces were abandoned; as the drivers and owners ran for their safety.

It is on this outing that the Restoration Fighters have vowed to ensure all Ambazonians duly respect ghost town operations every Monday.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.