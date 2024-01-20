Connect with us

News

General Blink Grabs Headlines with Heroic Mbengui Harvest
Advertisement

News

Freedom Fighters Maintain Control along Bafut Wum Road Amid Social Media Speculation

News

Bamunka Urgently Advised to Stay Home Amidst Safety Concerns Triggered by Colonial Mayor's Actions

News

Shocking Incident in Okoyong: Colonial Soldiers' Brutality Echoes Dark Days of Oppression

News

Tobin District Under Immediate Lockdown in Response to Controversial Tax Decision

News

Principal of Government High School Oku Released After Encounter with Ambazonian Freedom Fighters

News

Ambazonia Forces Confirm: Christmas and New Year Celebrations to Be Indoors Amid Ongoing Ghost Town Operations

News

French Cameroun's Interior Minister Faces Backlash After Controversial Statement in Bamenda

News

Ambazonia Forces Take Action to Ensure Festive Safety in Bui County

News

Ambazonia Contemplates Christmas Ceasefire: Balancing Hope and Caution

News

General Blink Grabs Headlines with Heroic Mbengui Harvest

Published

12 hours ago

on

mass murder scheme in ambazonia

General Blink Grabs Headlines with Heroic Mbengui Harvest

By Mbah Godlove

Momo County, though not under the sun’s scorching heat in recent weeks, has found its way back into the spotlight, courtesy of the latest daring move by General Blink.

In a recent development that has captivated the region, a video surfaced on social media earlier this week, showcasing the young and formidable commander apprehending individuals masquerading as road contractors. According to General Blink, the alleged colonial agents were apprehended while purportedly engaged in the construction of a bridge.

Upon closer scrutiny, it was revealed that the biker employed for the mission was operating undercover as a blackleg. General Blink disclosed that, following the successful arrest of the suspected colonial contractors, an unexpected twist unfolded as the biker was exposed as a covert operative.

After a thorough interrogation, the rider confessed to being a former colonial Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program member. In response, General Blink ordered the immediate detention of the biker, who now joins the others in custody. The detained individuals, including the ex-colonial DDR member, are undergoing further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

This bold move by General Blink underscores the relentless efforts to expose and counteract covert activities in the region, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding the interests and sovereignty of the people in Momo County.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping