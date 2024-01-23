Connect with us

1 week ago

Abduction of Ambazonian General from Hospital Bed Exposes Violation of International Humanitarian Laws

By Mbah Godlove

In a recent incident that has ignited widespread concern, colonial soldiers have forcibly removed a sick Ambazonian General from his hospital bed, shedding light on the blatant disregard for and violation of international humanitarian laws during times of armed conflict. The event unfolded earlier this week when General Efang Emmanuel, a prominent ADF commander, was reportedly taken from the Mbingo Baptist Hospital in Bamenda, Northern Zone.

This incident, not the first of its kind involving the regime’s occupational forces, underscores the extent to which French Cameroun is accused of violating international humanitarian laws applicable in times of war. The Geneva Convention stipulates that civilian habitats, including schools and hospitals, should be off-limits as targets for belligerents.

Contrary to expectations that the captured General, now deemed a prisoner of war, would receive access to healthcare, unconfirmed sources suggest that he was allegedly executed shortly after his brutal capture. Additionally, reports indicate that personnel from the Mbingo Baptist Hospital are being targeted by the occupying army for providing medical assistance to injured restoration fighters.

As the world witnesses these developments, it is hoped that human rights groups take note and condemn the perceived high-handedness with which the occupying regime seemingly flouts the rules of war with impunity. The situation calls for urgent international attention to address the alleged violations of international humanitarian laws, as the world watches the events unfold.

