Glaring Marginalization Prompts Adjournment Of Ambazonian Leaders' Court Hearing
News

Published

4 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The case between detained Ambazonian leaders and the colonial regime of French Cameroun has witnessed an unpredictable adjournment owing to what has been interpreted as glaring marginalization and poor treatment of Southern Cameroonians.

Shortly after leaving the Yaoundé Appeal Court, Barrister Amungwa Nicodemus, member of the lead counsel of the 10 incarcerated Ambazonians opined that he and his colleagues opposed the trial of their clients in the colonial language of French Cameroun.

“We the lawyers defending the Ambazonian leaders are opposed to the fact that the introductory statements of the registrar of the court was not interpreted for our clients who are English-speaking to understand,” he revealed to the media.

The legal luminary furthered that rather than the presiding judge accepting corrections in good faith, he began rattling, and out of a sudden declared the trial adjourned.

Thursday July 16’s hearing, owing to the colonial misconduct has been deferred to August 20, 2020.

Months back, the legal counsel of Sisiku Tabe Julius and Co. appealed against a court order which sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Since then, the case has had a series of adjournments.

