BaretaNews has obtained two classified military documents from the top command of La République du Cameroun, revealing deep confusion and possible disarray within the country’s defence establishment. The leaked communiqués, signed separately by Army Chief of Staff René Claude Meka and Gendarmerie Boss Galax Etoga, expose a sharp contradiction in the regime’s post-election security strategy.

The first communiqué, dated 1 November 2025 and signed by General René Claude Meka, orders a 30-day extension of military operations in regions hit by post-election unrest. It authorizes troops already deployed in tense zones—particularly the Northwest, Southwest, Littoral, and Centre regions—to remain on the ground until 12 December 2025.

Meka justifies this extension by citing a continuing “post-electoral threat,” noting that the situation remains unstable. He explicitly requests additional financial support to sustain the troops during the prolonged mission and warns commanders not to grant leave to personnel “without compromising operational efficiency.”

In sharp contrast, a second communiqué signed by Galax Etoga, Secretary of State for Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, and dated 11 November 2025, instructs the withdrawal of gendarmerie reinforcements from the same zones starting 12 November 2025. Etoga’s message describes the operation as a “désengagement des renforts” and calls for the redeployment of units previously sent to stabilise regions “affected by post-electoral disturbances.”

This direct contradiction raises serious questions within security and diplomatic circles. While the Army Chief insists on an extension and reinforcement, the Gendarmerie Chief is signalling a withdrawal and de-escalation. The two orders, both official and bearing ministry seals, cannot operate simultaneously without confusion on the ground.

Signs of Disorder in the Command Chain

Analysts describe the situation as symptomatic of deeper cracks within Yaoundé’s security structure. Key negative elements observed from both communiqués include:

Contradictory operational orders — one calling for troop withdrawal, the other for continued deployment.

Lack of coordination between the Ministry of Defence, the Army Headquarters, and the National Gendarmerie.

Admission of ongoing insecurity , contradicting the regime’s public claims of stability after the disputed election.

Request for more funding , revealing financial strain and fatigue within the armed forces.

Censorship and secrecy , with both letters marked “Confidentiel,” indicating sensitivity and possible internal mistrust.

Implied fear of uprising, especially in the Anglophone regions, which remain heavily militarised.

What This Means

The conflicting orders may signal a communication breakdown or a brewing power struggle within the upper ranks of La République’s defence hierarchy. It could also reflect uncertainty about the real situation on the ground—whether the regime faces rising unrest, troop fatigue, or even rebellion within its own forces.

For observers of the Ambazonian conflict, this discord underscores one key reality: the colonial occupation is overstretched and losing control. Despite the regime’s attempts to project order, its own top generals are issuing mixed commands in a time of crisis.

The contradiction between Galax Etoga’s withdrawal order and René Meka’s extension directive points to a system in panic, not a state in control.

As one security analyst in Yaoundé put it bluntly, “When two generals speak in opposite directions, it means the system no longer knows where the threat is coming from—or who controls the guns.”

BaretaNews will continue to monitor this developing story and expose further evidence of the fracture within La République’s military command.

The truth remains clear: the so-called stability Yaoundé boasts of is a lie built on confusion, fear, and disunity.