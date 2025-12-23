The United States has appointed Elizabeth Moore Aubin as its new ambassador to Cameroon. The U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination, and she now prepares to assume her duties in Yaoundé. She will take over from Ambassador Christopher J. Lamora, who has served in the role since 2022. He was recalled earlier this week amidst widespread rumours of his replacement.

Aubin is a seasoned American diplomat with decades of experience. She is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister-counsellor. Before this latest appointment, she served as U.S. ambassador to Algeria beginning in early 2022, where she worked to strengthen cooperation between Washington and Algiers.

Her diplomatic career spans many senior positions. She served as Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. She also served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Ottawa, Canada, and earlier in Algiers. Aubin held management and leadership roles in embassies and consulates in Tel Aviv, Brussels, Toronto, Hong Kong, Rome, and Curaçao.

Aubin studied political science at Barnard College. She also took graduate courses in international relations at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School. She speaks French and has worked extensively in French-speaking environments, an asset in Cameroon’s bilingual context.

Her arrival in Cameroon coincides with the country’s significant political developments. Cameroon held its presidential election in November 2025. U.S. diplomats often play key roles in promoting stability and democratic engagement during such periods. Aubin’s experience in complex regional settings positions her to support these efforts.

Security cooperation remains a priority. Cameroon is central to U.S. engagement on counterterrorism and regional stability in the Gulf of Guinea and Lake Chad Basin. The Embassy in Yaoundé works with Cameroonian partners on governance, health, and economic development goals, all areas where Aubin’s leadership will be important

