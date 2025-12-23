A major fire has hit the OIC Market in Buea, causing significant damage to traders just days before Christmas. The blaze broke out on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and destroyed at least four shops in one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs. The incident occurred at a time when merchants were stocking goods and preparing for peak end-of-year sales, turning what should have been a festive period into one of shock and loss.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly from one shop to another, fuelled by highly flammable goods stored in the market. Thick smoke and intense flames threatened to engulf a large section of the market, raising fears of a wider disaster in the densely packed commercial area. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, pending investigations by competent authorities.

Firefighters from the Buea Municipal Fire Service responded swiftly and brought the inferno under control. Their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further to nearby shops and surrounding structures. Despite challenges including narrow access routes and the nature of the goods in the market, the firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, drawing praise from traders and residents for their professionalism and rapid response.

For the affected traders, the damage is devastating. Many lost their entire stock and investments just hours before Christmas Eve. With livelihoods wiped out overnight, affected families now face an uncertain festive season. Community members have begun mobilising support, as calls for solidarity and assistance grow louder across the city.

The incident has once again exposed vulnerabilities in market infrastructure, especially during periods of intense commercial activity. While Buea’s emergency response has shown notable improvement, the fire raises urgent questions about fire prevention, safety standards, and preparedness in crowded public markets.

As the city comes to terms with the incident, attention is now focused on helping victims recover and preventing similar disasters in the future. Strengthening fire safety measures in markets remains a critical task for municipal authorities, particularly during high-risk seasons such as Christmas.

By Lucas Muma