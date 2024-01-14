Shocking Incident in Okoyong: Colonial Soldiers’ Brutality Echoes Dark Days of Oppression

By Mbah Godlove

In a chilling reminder of the brutalities witnessed during the colonial regime, a distressing video has emerged depicting the brutal slaying of a pregnant woman ( Tamgwa Bernice) by colonial soldiers in Okoyong, a village in Manyu county, 10th January, 2024. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and stirred memories of past oppressions.

According to sources, the colonial soldiers in Okoyong were attempting to illegally extort money from a taxi driver who vehemently refused to comply with their demands. In a tragic turn of events, as the disgruntled driver sped away to avoid potential harm, the power-hungry uniformed officers opened fire, resulting in the immediate death of a pregnant woman.

Reports suggest that the soldiers had been targeting drivers who resisted paying a meager sum of 500 colonial CFA Francs, which is less than 1 USD. This pattern of violence against drivers who refuse extortion has become increasingly alarming amidst the ongoing war of independence.

The recent incident in Okoyong serves as a stark reminder, especially to those who may have been misled into believing that colonial soldiers were more benevolent than the restoration forces. The loss of a heavily pregnant woman’s life over such a trivial amount underscores the gravity of the situation and raises concerns about the unchecked power wielded by the colonial forces.

As the community grapples with this shocking event, there is a growing call for justice and accountability. The incident has reignited discussions about the need to address the ongoing human rights violations, drawing attention to the urgent necessity for an international response to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of a struggle for independence.