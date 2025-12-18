Today, December 18, 2025, the Supreme Court of La République du Cameroun heard the long-awaited appeal of Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine other Ambazonian leaders in Yaoundé. This case was expected years ago, but legal delays kept their claims in limbo. The group has spent more than five years in detention at Yaoundé Main Prison since their arrest in Nigeria in 2018 and their forced transfer to Cameroon.

In a short session, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter to January 15, 2026. The formal reason given was procedural issues requiring further preparation. Their lawyers stood firm throughout. The defence team, including fourteen dedicated lawyers determined to protect their clients’ rights, has vowed to return with focused resolve when the court reconvenes.

The “Nera 10” group was initially convicted to life imprisonment in 2019 by a military court in Yaoundé. The trial raised serious concerns about due process because their lawyers walked out amid claims of bias and unfair treatment. An appeal to the Mfoundi High Court upheld the original ruling, prompting the defence to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Barrister Akere Muna, who spoke after today’s hearing, reminded the world that justice deferred must not become justice denied. He said the Republic must embrace dialogue, reconciliation and justice, not as slogans but as the only path to lasting peace in the conflict-torn regions. He quoted Desmond Tutu: “If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.” He also cited Kofi Annan: “We will not enjoy development without security; we will not enjoy security without development; and we will not enjoy either without respect for human rights.” These principles must guide any real solution, he said.

Ambazonia supporters view today’s hearing as a symbolic moment in a broader struggle for rights and recognition. The leaders have become powerful symbols of resistance and hope for many Southern Cameroonians seeking freedom from marginalisation. They remain convinced that legal and political pressure, combined with international support, will eventually open space for meaningful dialogue and a new political settlement.

The next court appearance is set for January 15, 2026, when the Supreme Court is expected to examine the appeal in greater detail. The defence will push for justice to be served and for a renewed commitment to genuine dialogue and reconciliation that respects the rights of the Anglophone people.

For Ambazonians at home and in the diaspora, this case is more than a court matter. It is a test of the Republic’s willingness to face its past and seek a just and peaceful future. They await January with determination, believing that justice can finally be heard and the door to a stable peace can begin to open.

By Lucas Muma