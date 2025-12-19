A Cry for Justice: Ben Modo’s Bold Declaration Ignites Hope for Cameroon’s Liberation from Biya’s Grip

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Investigative Reporter*

Yaoundé, Cameroon – December 19, 2025

In a powerful manifesto that cuts through the veil of oppression like a beacon in the night, activist Ben Modo has issued an “Important Statement to the Cameroonian People,” calling for an end to President Paul Biya’s iron-fisted rule and the reclamation of the nation’s sovereignty. Circulated widely among diaspora communities and online platforms, this bilingual declaration in English and French exposes the raw wounds of electoral fraud, state-sponsored violence, and systemic repression under Biya’s regime. Far from being a fringe rant, Modo’s words resonate with the documented horrors plaguing Cameroon, offering a daring blueprint for resistance that could finally shatter the chains of a 43-year dictatorship.

Modo’s statement begins with a stark recounting of the October 12, 2025, presidential election, asserting that opposition figure Mr. Tchiroma (referring to Issa Tchiroma Bakary) was the rightful winner, only for Biya to rig the results and autoproclaim victory despite trailing in polls. This allegation aligns with widespread reports of irregularities, including massively inflated vote tallies in rural and conflict-affected areas, such as the Anglophone regions where Biya’s support is notoriously low. Cameroon’s Constitutional Council dismissed all opposition petitions, paving the way for Biya’s inauguration amid clashes and a crackdown that left at least two dead and dozens arrested. Protests erupted in cities like Douala, where security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons against supporters of Tchiroma, who has since fled to Gambia for safety.

When Cameroonians took to the streets to defend their votes, Modo details how Biya’s militia responded with lethal force, killing unarmed civilians and jailing thousands—a pattern of brutality that has defined the regime’s response to dissent. This isn’t isolated; it’s part of a broader campaign of arrests and disappearances that has escalated since the election, with over 1,000 still detained in the post-election unrest. Modo courageously labels these actions as genocide, particularly targeting ethnic groups and ideological opponents to maintain power. Such claims are substantiated by years of evidence from the Anglophone crisis, where villages have been razed, and atrocities described as “partial genocide” and war crimes have displaced communities and claimed thousands of lives. International observers, including Genocide Watch and the UN Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention, have warned of escalating risks, with reports of systematic abuses against civilians in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

What sets Modo’s declaration apart is its unflinching call to action. He announces that, to restore constitutional order and end the genocide, his group is compelled to secure a high-risk loan of approximately $45 million (25 billion CFA francs), including interest, to fund efforts against the regime. This isn’t adventurism; it’s a pragmatic response to a state apparatus backed by foreign powers, particularly France, which has historically propped up Biya through neocolonial mechanisms and electoral manipulation. Modo emphasizes that the Cameroonian people will repay the loan once Biya is ousted, framing it as an investment in freedom rather than a burden. Critically, he seeks public approval before proceeding, a democratic gesture in a nation starved of genuine participation.

Ben Modo, a policy analyst and vocal critic, is no stranger to the fight. He recently announced the formation of the Forces of Legitimate Defense of Cameroon (FLDC) to prevent mass atrocities, and his GoFundMe campaign echoes the same urgency to halt Biya’s regime. In interviews, Modo has warned of a ticking time bomb in Cameroon, with international partners turning a blind eye to the mounting tensions. His statement builds on this, positioning the FLDC and similar initiatives as essential defenses against a regime that has rigged elections for decades, from preventing voter registration to outright ballot tampering.

BaretaNews spoke with opposition figures and activists who hailed Modo’s declaration as a rallying cry. “This is the leadership we’ve been waiting for—transparent, bold, and people-centered,” said one anonymous source in Yaoundé. In a country where Biya’s age (92) and absenteeism have become symbols of decay—he’s often ruled from abroad, with French influence filling the void—Modo’s vision offers renewal. Youths protesting the rigged results, as seen in viral footage of crowds confronting electoral officials, echo this sentiment, demanding an end to the fraud.

Cameroon’s path forward demands voices like Modo’s. His statement isn’t just words; it’s a blueprint for sovereignty, backed by the grim realities of Biya’s rule. As tensions simmer and the world watches, Modo’s call could spark the revolution that restores dignity to a nation long held hostage.

James Agbor is an investigative reporter for BaretaNews, focusing on Cameroonian politics and human rights. Views expressed are informed by extensive fieldwork and sources.