Connect with us

News

Renewed Enthusiasm, Optimism As Ambazonians Observe 2020 Independence Day
Advertisement

News

366 Days After Fake National Dailogue: French Cameroun Counts Failures

News

Tears In Tiko Over Colonial Military Raids

News

Panic In French Cameroun Over Failure Of Operation Bamenda Clean

News

Prof Lumumba Lampoons Life Jailing Of Ambazonia Leaders: Calls For International Intervention

News

Ambazonia War Inflicts Pains On Persons With Disabilities

News

Ambazonian War Of Independence: Panic, Consternation Looms In Bamenda

News

Bamenda Bikers Nurse Aggression Over Colonial Security Mechanism

News

Buea Taxi Drivers Express Disdain Over Harassment From Colonial administration

News

Ambazonia War Of Independence: Colonial Regime Shoots Itself in The Leg

News

Renewed Enthusiasm, Optimism As Ambazonians Observe 2020 Independence Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

Renewed Enthusiasm, Optimism As Ambazonians Observe
2020 Independence Day

By Mbah Godlove.

Ambazonians of all walks of life have expressed hope and determination to achieve total freedom as they observe the 59th edition of Independence Day.

October 1 has remained a historic date for Southern Cameroonians given that they gained independence from Britain on this day, nearly six decades ago.

Just as has been the case in the past three editions, Ambazonians used their independence day to Lampoon their exploitation, subjugation, and domination by La Republique du Cameroun.

The day was marked by march past in areas such as Momo, Bui, Mezam, Kupe, Lebialem, Donga, Ndian etc and the hoisting of the Ambazonian flag in major streets as a sign of patriotism and determination to oust the colonial regime of French Cameroun.

Major cities and towns were void of persons and vehicles as many a denizen reflected from home.

The international community has once again been taken aback by the lies told by French Cameroun about the ongoing war of independence which it claims is largely under control.

Ambazonians sent signals of their strong resolve to either die while fighting to achieve the restoration of their statehood.

In 2016, Southern Cameroonians called on the Biya regime to leave their territory as they declared their wish to form a breakaway country.

Fighting has continued throughout all thirteen counties of Ambazonia as the war for freedom deteriorates day after day.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.