Can Ambazonian Bishops Take a Stand Against Colonial Regime Terrorism in Southern Cameroons?

By Andre Momo

The bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda have convened in Buea, the capital of Ambazonia, for a summit that many hope will yield meaningful outcomes. This Episcopal conference comes amidst growing calls from within the colonial regime for its ailing president, Paul Biya, to step down after decades of rule.

As the meeting draws to a close, Reverend Father Joseph Awoh, former Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Bamenda, described the Buea 2024 conference as a potential turning point for the region. His Lordship Bishop Michael Bibi of the Diocese of Buea, who is hosting the summit, hinted at significant resolutions being deliberated by the clergy, aimed at addressing the challenges faced by the people of Ambazonia.

The Episcopal conference has raised expectations, with many viewing the gathering as an opportunity for the church to take a firm stand against the ongoing atrocities in Ambazonia. Historically, the Catholic Church has played a pivotal role in driving social and political change across the world, and there is hope that the bishops will collectively speak out against the excesses of the colonial regime in Southern Cameroon.

As the region continues to grapple with conflict, displacement, and widespread suffering, the role of the church in advocating for peace and justice has never been more crucial. The resolutions from the Buea summit will be closely watched, with Ambazonians hoping for a decisive and impactful statement from their spiritual leaders.