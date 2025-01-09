Colonial Fire Brigade in Bamenda Prioritises Conflict Over Civil Emergencies, Leaving Locals in Despair

By Mbah Godlove

Taxpayers and business operators in Bamenda, the chief city of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, have voiced their frustration over the perceived neglect of the colonial fire brigade in addressing emergencies. A recent fire outbreak in the heart of the city has left shop owners counting significant losses and questioning the priorities of the firefighting unit.

Earlier this week, three shops on Bamenda’s Commercial Avenue were engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to two nearby electronics shops. While the local population managed to extinguish the blaze, substantial losses were incurred. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by faulty electrical connections.

Although the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, initial estimates place the losses in the tens of millions of CFA Francs. Business owners affected by the incident have since expressed anger and sorrow, criticising the colonial regime for its failure to respond effectively to the emergency.

According to eyewitnesses, repeated attempts to contact the colonial fire brigade proved futile, as their emergency line was reportedly switched off during the crisis. Left with no alternative, locals resorted to using sand and water to contain the flames.

The incident has reignited public anger over the use of taxpayer funds. Many residents argue that resources meant for civil services, such as firefighting, are being diverted to sustain the protracted conflict in Ambazonia. Over the nearly nine years of war, more than 30,000 people have reportedly lost their lives, and essential services have suffered as a result.

Critics allege that a significant portion of the colonial fire brigade has been redeployed to support military operations in the region, leaving ordinary citizens vulnerable to emergencies such as fires. This diversion of resources, they say, exemplifies the regime’s prioritisation of conflict over the welfare of the population.

Business owners and residents in Bamenda are calling for accountability and a refocusing of public resources on essential services. Many argue that the lack of response from the colonial fire brigade is symptomatic of broader systemic neglect, further fuelling the frustrations of a population already burdened by war and economic hardship.

The latest fire outbreak serves as yet another reminder of the challenges faced by the people of Bamenda, who continue to demand not only improved services but also a resolution to the ongoing conflict that has disrupted their lives for nearly a decade.