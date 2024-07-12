Colonial Soldier Caught Planting Bullets in Civilian’s Car to Implicate Him

By Mbah Godlove

In a disturbing revelation, a French Cameroun soldier was caught planting bullets in a civilian’s car in Victoria, Fako County, Ambazonia, confirming suspicions that soldiers are being hired to settle scores by framing or harming civilians.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 8, 2024 quickly went viral on social media. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a colonial Gendarmerie officer installing a pack of bullets under a civilian’s car, intending to falsely implicate him as a supporter of the Ambazonian freedom struggle.

The civilian, who was about to embark on a journey from Victoria to Buea, narrowly escaped being framed thanks to the vigilance of bystanders who noticed the soldier’s actions. Despite the severity of the offense, the gendarme officer involved was not dismissed, highlighting the colonial government’s disregard for the safety and rights of Ambazonian citizens.

This incident underscores a growing trend where colonial soldiers are allegedly paid to target civilians under the pretext of suppressing Ambazonian separatist activities. The lack of accountability and the complicity of the colonial regime in such actions further endanger the local population, fueling fear and unrest.

The implications of such actions are grave, as they not only violate human rights but also exacerbate the tension and distrust between the Ambazonian population and the colonial authorities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the oppressive measures employed by the regime to maintain control, often at the expense of innocent lives.