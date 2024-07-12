Colonial Election Enablers Become Red Targets as Freedom Struggle Crescendos

By Mbah Godlove

As the 2025 election cycle approaches in French Cameroun, enablers of the colonial regime must brace themselves for a newly declared campaign of systematic elimination.

Over the past two months, elite colonial enablers have been making the rounds in various parts of Ambazonia, attempting to garner support from the local population. However, this time, the residents are more resolute than ever to free themselves from colonial rule. Ambazonia Forces have expressed their disapproval of locals collaborating with these elites.

Sources indicate that these grassroots collaborators, derogatorily referred to as “black legs,” have been advised to operate covertly to avoid detection by the Ambazonia Forces. Despite their efforts, their activities have been exposed, and freedom fighters across Ambazonia have vowed to eliminate them systematically.

“Anyone working with French Cameroun agents in the name of elections must know they are a living corpse,” warned a general in Manyu.

With the tension mounting, the coming days are expected to be fraught with conflict as fighters begin their hunt for those they deem traitors to the Ambazonian cause. The determination to eradicate these enablers underscores the deep-seated resentment and the lengths to which the Ambazonia Forces are willing to go to achieve their goal of liberation