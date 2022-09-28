Connect with us

News

Dreaded Fulani Attack Leaves Nkambe Denizens Weeping
Advertisement

News

The Southern Cameroons Independence: A dream that will never fade

News

Ambazonian Youth Between Life and Death After Robbery Attack in French Cameroun Capital

News

Wide Condemnation Over Arrest of Roman Catholic Priest in Bui

News

Ambazonians Observe World Peace Day In Pain

News

Ambazonia Forces in Kumba Appreciate population For Respecting Lockdown: Call for Collaboration

News

Captured Ambazonian Fighters Leading Colonial Soldiers In Bafut

News

Buea: Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Broad Day Light

News

Ambazonia Forces Make Dangerous Move As Buea Shuts Down

News

Colonial Operation Abort Monday Ghost Town Fails, Governor Counsels Tour To Schools.

News

Dreaded Fulani Attack Leaves Nkambe Denizens Weeping

Published

4 days ago

on

Dreaded Fulani Attack Leaves Nkambe Denizens Weeping

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Nkambe Central Local Government Area, Donga Mantung County have been in tears after a fresh attack from armed Fulani men left one dead and others severely injured.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 28, a group of French Cameroun-hired Fulani militia invaded Chup village in Nkambe, with the intention of imposing severe human and material damage on locals.

BaretaNews has been reliably informed that in the course of the raid, Njamshi Eric, a popular businessman was brutally killed on the spot.

BaretaNews understands that the heavily armed colonial agents would not leave the village until they had rendered at least three other denizens severely injured.

While the injured are responding to treatment, the mortal remains of Eric have been conveyed to the mortuary by some bikers of the locality.

The people of Nkambe local government area have been in melancholy for the past 24 hours.

They are grieving over the loss of the famous businessman whose family and friend are paying the price of something they know little about.

Just like in Menchum county, French Cameroun has set up the Fulani against the local population of Donga Mantung who have been multiplying attacks against them

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.