Dreaded Fulani Attack Leaves Nkambe Denizens Weeping

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Nkambe Central Local Government Area, Donga Mantung County have been in tears after a fresh attack from armed Fulani men left one dead and others severely injured.

Earlier on Wednesday, September 28, a group of French Cameroun-hired Fulani militia invaded Chup village in Nkambe, with the intention of imposing severe human and material damage on locals.

BaretaNews has been reliably informed that in the course of the raid, Njamshi Eric, a popular businessman was brutally killed on the spot.

BaretaNews understands that the heavily armed colonial agents would not leave the village until they had rendered at least three other denizens severely injured.

While the injured are responding to treatment, the mortal remains of Eric have been conveyed to the mortuary by some bikers of the locality.

The people of Nkambe local government area have been in melancholy for the past 24 hours.

They are grieving over the loss of the famous businessman whose family and friend are paying the price of something they know little about.

Just like in Menchum county, French Cameroun has set up the Fulani against the local population of Donga Mantung who have been multiplying attacks against them