In yet another desperate attempt to contain rising anger over the stolen victory of opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary in the October 12, 2025, presidential elections, the colonial Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) for Fako, Viang Mekala, has issued a Prefectoral Order banning the circulation of commercial motorbikes within the city of Limbe.

The order, No. 337/PO/G.37/C46/PS, prohibits the movement of motorbikes from 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 27, to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, citing “risk of serious disturbance of public order.” The ban, according to the colonial administrator, is intended to maintain law and order. However, to many observers, it represents a nervous and panicked move by Yaoundé’s local agents in fear of spontaneous popular uprisings.

For years, Limbe, one of Ambazonia’s coastal cities, has been known for its defiance of the weekly Monday Ghost Town, a civil resistance movement launched in 2017 by the Interim Government of Ambazonia to pressure the colonial regime to engage in dialogue on the restoration of Ambazonia’s independence. Commercial motorbike riders in Limbe have often defied the call, continuing their activities despite citywide shutdowns observed in other parts of the territory.

Ironically, SDO Viang Mekala’s order now enforces what the colonial regime has long tried to suppress: a complete shutdown of the city. By banning motorbike circulation, he effectively strengthens and amplifies the ghost town spirit, ensuring that Limbe joins the rest of Ambazonia in a total lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Ambazonia Interim Government hailed the development, describing it as “an unintended but welcome collaboration” between the colonial administration and the people’s resistance movement.

Each time the occupier tries to suppress our people, they end up reinforcing our struggle. The ban on bikes will help our people in Limbe taste what true civil disobedience feels like, a silent but powerful statement against colonial oppression,” the spokesperson said.

As the political crisis deepens across the occupied territory following widespread rejection of the fraudulent presidential results, tension remains high. The Ambazonian people continue to resist through nonviolent civil disobedience, while the colonial regime resorts to administrative decrees and military deployments to stifle dissent.

With Limbe now forced into a two-day standstill, the message is clear: the people’s will cannot be silenced by prefectural orders or colonial threats. Instead, every repressive act by Yaoundé only brings Ambazonia closer to complete liberation.

By Lucs Muma