CPDM Convoy Ambushed by Separatists en Route to Paul Biya Documentary Screening in Buea

By James Agbor

A convoy carrying militants of the ruling CPDM party heading to attend the screening of a documentary on President Paul Biya in Buea came under heavy attack by armed separatist fighters in Muea this afternoon. The attack occurred at approximately 1:00 pm, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire between Ambazonian forces and Cameroonian security personnel.

Eyewitnesses reported that the convoy was ambushed as it entered Muea, with shots fired from all directions. “It was terrifying,” one witness said. “The militants were shot at from all angles. We thought they wouldn’t make it, but somehow they managed to press on under heavy gunfire.”

Despite the barrage of bullets, the convoy successfully arrived in Buea, although under significant threat and with heightened security measures. The attack highlights the ongoing tension and resistance in the Anglophone region, where separatists have fought against what they view as colonial oppression by the Biya regime.

Questions have been raised about the government’s tactics in orchestrating this event, as many believe that the transport of CPDM militants from other areas is an attempt to manufacture support for President Biya. Critics have pointed out the mass arrests of civilians in the lead-up to the event, accusing the government of coercing citizens and swelling the appearance of Biya’s popularity.

“It’s a shameful display,” one observer noted. “First, they arrested people to prevent unrest, and now they’re transporting others just to show that Biya has supporters. This doesn’t reflect reality; it’s a forced spectacle.”

The situation in Buea and surrounding areas remains tense, as this incident underscores the volatility of the region amidst the ongoing Anglophone crisis. This is a developing story, and BaretaNews will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.