Cautionary Note: Ambazonians Missing After Secret Arrests and Executions

The alarming number of missing Ambazonians continues to rise, leaving families in distress as they search for answers about their loved ones. Many Ambazonians who were arrested by the colonial regime have reportedly been secretly executed, with their whereabouts completely unknown to their families and communities.

We, therefore, issue a cautionary note to all Ambazonian families: please declare the information of your missing relatives. This is a crucial time for parents, children, friends, and neighbours to come forward with the details of anyone who has been arrested and remains unaccounted for. Every bit of information helps in tracking down these cases.

It is equally vital that Ambazonians who have family members in prison verify their existence. We urge you to demand proof of life for your relatives in any form—whether through letters, phone calls, or visits. This will ensure that we can distinguish between those who are still in detention and those who may have faced a more tragic fate.

In order to keep an accurate record and raise awareness of these atrocities, we call on every Ambazonian to help compile a comprehensive list of missing individuals. This will include those arrested, prisoners whose whereabouts are unknown, and others who have vanished without explanation. By doing so, we can highlight the scale of these human rights violations and push for justice for all the victims and their families.

The Ambazonian people must stand together and not allow our brothers and sisters to disappear into the shadows. We owe it to our loved ones to ensure they are not forgotten and to demand accountability from those responsible for these heinous acts.

Let us work together to track down every missing Ambazonian and bring attention to their plight. If you have information or know someone who has disappeared, please step forward and help in this vital effort.

We will not stop until every Ambazonian is accounted for.