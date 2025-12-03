A newborn in Cameroon’s Far North Region has become a national symbol after his parents named him Issa Tchiroma. The child, born into a modest household, has drawn wide attention online, where many see his name as an act of solidarity with Issa Tchiroma Bakary, whom supporters consider the legitimate winner of the October 12, 2025, presidential election. The story quickly spread across social platforms, prompting an unexpected wave of financial and material assistance for the family.

For many Cameroonians, especially those who contest the official election results, the choice of name carries political weight. It is viewed as a quiet but powerful declaration of support for Tchiroma’s claim of victory. His campaign attracted huge crowds across the country, including in major cities like Douala, Buea, and Limbe, giving his supporters confidence that the people had spoken through the ballot box. When the Constitutional Council later announced Paul Biya as the winner with 53.66%, opposition groups condemned the result as fabricated and at odds with their own polling-station tallies. Tchiroma’s camp dismissed the declaration as a political masquerade, insisting that the will of the people had been ignored.

Against that backdrop, the decision by a humble family in the Far North to name their newborn after the opposition figure has taken on national significance. It shows that ordinary citizens are expressing their stance through personal choices, not only at political rallies. The child has become a symbol of hope for many who believe the election was stolen and who see in this small gesture a reaffirmation that people across Cameroon share a desire for genuine leadership and accountability.

The warm response to the baby’s birth reflects this sentiment. Messages of encouragement, small donations, food supplies, and nutritional support have poured in from different regions. The family says they are overwhelmed by the generosity and grateful for the solidarity. What was meant to be a simple name has now become a national conversation about legitimacy, justice, and the country’s future.

For Ambazonians, the story resonates even deeper. It shows that dissatisfaction with the political establishment is not confined to the English-speaking regions. From the Far North to the Southwest, many citizens feel excluded from decision-making and are demanding a leadership that truly reflects the will of the people. The naming of this child is more than a personal gesture; it is a peaceful political statement echoing across regions long divided by conflict and mistrust.

In a time of uncertainty, the newborn Issa Tchiroma stands as a symbol of hope. He represents the belief that the next generation deserves a leadership chosen freely and fairly by the people. His story, born in a small community far from the corridors of power, has now become part of a national narrative about justice, unity, and the courage to speak through simple acts.

By Lucas Muma