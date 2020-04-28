Ambazonia Humanitarian Dr. Makongo Fires Up Sako Led PIG, Shames Their Attack On US Top Diplomat

LET’S BE FIRED UP FOR CRUSHING VICTORY

THE BEGINING OF FREEDOM AND ENDING OF ANNEXATION OF AMBAZONIA IS DISGUISED AS A PAINFUL ENDING. WE CAN’T ABANDON OUR PORK IN FIRE:

ALL FAKE PROFILES AND FAILED PRINCIPLES OF DISGUISE, DIVIDE AND CONQUER THE PEOPLE OF SOUTHERN CAMEROONS/AMBAZONIA SUFFER CRUSHING DEFEAT.

The blood of our people spilled in this struggle is crushing all fake profiles and people with misleading principles aimed at helping them make money at the expense of people’s blood.

The sweat and suffering of our brave people in prison and hardworking men and women internally displaced and in refugee camps crushed all fake profiles and fake people with misleading principles aimed at helping them continue to make money at the expense of our people’s blood in this struggle.

To continue with the assimilation of our people and to retain the territory of SC/Ambazonia as an integral part of Cameroun, the oppressor has opted to divide Southern Cameroonians along several small lines (which many fail to see) amongst which are:

1. Northwest V. Southwest or Buea V. Bamenda/Graffi V. Bakweri.

2. Kondengui IG (KIG) V. Pastor IG (PIG) Line.

3. Amba boys and Fulani/Amba fake boys Line

4. MTTB V. Bribery and corruption

5. Diaspora V Ground Zero

6. PIG V. AGC and other nationalist groups

7. PIG V. Any productive Ambazonian

8. PIG V. Core activists

9. PiG V. ADF

10. PIG V. AMBASSADOR COHEN

11. PIG V. ANYONE WHO DIFFERS WITH THEM

12. Leaders V. Leaders

13. Activists V. Activists

14. POW V POW (TASSANG – 8 OTHERS)

15. Swiss talks V. US talks. (NGO – USA?)

16. Gov’t appointees V. The Unemployed

17. Amba boys V. Rehabilitated (X-Fighters)

18. Enablers V. Seperatives

19. Refugees V. Homeless

20. IDPs V. Homeless

21. Poor class V. Middle class.

The latest episode of the plan to divide and conquer Ambazonia which we defeated today reached a new low when people we respect and fake profiles shamelessly and baselessly attacked Ambassador Cohen.

Let me ask this 3 critical questions to those whose behavior threatens to derail this struggle and plunge our people into more suffering:

1. If you claim you are working for Ambazonia, and America is the only country that has stood behind Ambazonia since this struggle started, will you have the audacity to attack the only top US deplomat – Ambassador Cohen who is supporting you and who is not against your success? The answer is No. Only someone who does not know what he/she wants can do such a thing with the intent to stop America from helping Ambazonia. But because this struggle is ordained by God, the attack on Ambassador Cohen’s person and integrity by the PIG and all fake profiles is crushed and dusted. Ambassador Cohen and the US will continue to find ways to bring the war to an end and also a possibility to give our people a clear chance to reclaim their stolen freedom and restor their independence.

2. Can any real person who claims to be fighting for the liberation of his people, instead of rallying his people to face the main enemy turn around and start fighting evey other key leader, vital individuals or nationalist fighter who disagrees with him? If you can’t win a war on a single front against LRC, what makes you even imagine you can win a war against just every other Ambazonian who is not fighting you?

The possibility of winning our freedom is greater when we come together. You can’t pick up a fight agaist Sisiku, you can’t pick up a fight against Yerima, you can’t pick up a fight against Ayaba, you can’t pick up a fight against, JM Akoro, you can’t pick up a fight against Prof. Carslon Anyangwe, You can’t pick up a fight against Hon. Wirba, you can’t pick up a fight against EricTataw, you can’t pick up a fight against Tapang Ivo, you can’t pick up a fight against Mark Bareta, you can’t pick up a fight against Dr. Fontem Neba, Milan Atam and Milton; you can’t pick up a fight aginst your own prisoners and against your own humanitarian workers. And finally, you can’t be ill advised as to insult and pick up a fight against a Senior US citizen like Ambassador Cohen a former US diplomat who is not against your case but just trying to help you for humanitarian reasons.

If you can pick up all these battles all at the same time, when will you have the time to fight the main enemy LRC? How can you guarantee independence or victory to the people of Ambazonia who have you their money and who are dying every day, and who every day are suffering waiting for you to liberate them? If mighty Hitler could not win a war on 3 fronts, what makes you think you can win a war on 12 different fronts including against an American diplomat? If LRC cannot defeat Ambazonia even with its mighty army and big money, what makes you think you can defeat all 12 great Ambazonians you are fighting now who come from all works of life and enjoying tremendous support from all the four corners of Ambazonia?

3. The famous Swiss talks: Regardless of all the cards i have stacked up against the way the Swiss talks originated and the manner in which they have unfolded in the past nine months, have I ever outrightly dismissed or rejected them? The answer is No. I have always maintained that half bread is better than none and that i will pick any US led talks over “Swiss talks” for all the right reasons that will best serve the interests of Ambazonia. That’s why we crushed the fake profiles again and exposed to ridicule anyone trying to hide behind the Swiss talks to create another line of division inbetween us today and equally trying to discourage other nations like USA that may show interest in resolving the conflict that could hasting our journey for independence.

Nobody in this world can distract me or drag me into his rathole. My focus in this struggle is to help the poor in prison, refugees and IDPs. And i have always done my best with my own money not the people’s money. Beacuse of delays with the Swiss talks I also went out of my way trying to open doors for diplomatic moves that can bring about a negotiated agreement with LRC. I have always maintained that if 50 years have not produced a one and indivisible Cameroon then instead of killing each other, better the two people go their separate ways if only to safe lives.

I have smelled a rat with the attack on Ambassador Cohen’s modest personality. I therefore, enjoin all Ambazonians of goodwill to come together and work as one from now on for the freedom and independence of our people. I will never blink in supporting any endeavor for anykind of humanitarian support to our people. Others should come together and pick up other aspects of this struggle to finish the most important job left for the bever again generation to complete.

DON’T ABANDON YOUR PORK IN FIRE. THIS STRUGGLE IS BIGGER THAN ANYONE INDIVIDUAL OR GROUP. BE FIRED UP!

GOD BLESS YOU’LL

Dr. DAVID MAKONGO