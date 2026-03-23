Vice President or Figurehead? Ndifor Richard Raises Concerns Over Constitutional Reform

By James Agbor | BaretaNews

BUEA – As discussions around constitutional reform continue to circulate, legal and political commentator Ndifor Richard has weighed in, urging caution over proposals to introduce the position of Vice President.

In a recent opinion piece, Ndifor questions whether the creation of such an office would bring genuine institutional change or simply serve as a symbolic gesture, particularly amid suggestions that the role could be occupied by an Anglophone.

According to him, public attention appears to be focused on who might occupy the position, rather than the more critical issue of what powers the office would actually hold.

Ndifor argues that in the country’s political context, titles have often been used to project inclusion without fundamentally altering how power is exercised. He warns that without clearly defined constitutional authority, a Vice President could become little more than a figurehead.

Drawing comparisons with other political systems, he notes that the role of Vice President is typically backed by specific constitutional responsibilities. Chief among these is the principle of automatic succession, where the Vice President assumes office in the event of a vacancy in the presidency, ensuring continuity and stability.

He further stresses that the independence of the office is crucial. If the President retains the power to appoint and dismiss the Vice President at will, Ndifor contends, the position would lack institutional strength and instead function as an extension of presidential authority.

Ndifor also calls on opposition lawmakers, including those from the Social Democratic Front (SDF), to focus on the substance of any proposed reforms. He outlines key conditions that should be considered essential if the position is to be created.

These include clearly defined constitutional powers, guaranteed succession rights, and protection from arbitrary dismissal before the end of a mandate. He also suggests that introducing a Vice President should lead to a broader restructuring of the executive, including a possible review or removal of the current Prime Ministerial system to avoid duplication.

On matters of state protocol, Ndifor maintains that the Vice President should rank immediately after the President, reinforcing the importance of the role within the national hierarchy.

Addressing the sensitive issue of Anglophone representation, he cautions against equating presence with influence. According to him, appointing an Anglophone to a largely symbolic position would do little to address deeper political concerns and could instead reinforce perceptions of marginalisation.

For Ndifor Richard, the central issue remains clear: constitutional reform must prioritise real authority over symbolic titles.

His intervention adds to a growing national conversation on governance and institutional reform, as stakeholders continue to debate what meaningful change should look like.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor reactions and developments surrounding this issue.