Nintcheu Blasts LRC Over Mandate Extension, Calls It an Insult to the People

In yet another move exposing the regime in Yaoundé’s desperation, a controversial bill to extend the mandates of Members of Parliament has been pushed through amid growing resistance within the system. The decision, widely condemned by critics, further delays elections and tightens La République’s grip on a crumbling political structure.

Former SDF lawmaker Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu stood out as one of the strongest voices against the bill. Speaking during a tense parliamentary session, he questioned the moral and legal standing of lawmakers whose mandates have already expired but continue to sit and make decisions affecting millions. He views the move as a direct affront to the people’s intelligence.

Nintcheu reminded the chamber that the current extension is not the first. The mandates had already been extended once, making the current decision a clear pattern of manipulation. He raised serious concerns about how such a compromised parliament could claim legitimacy, especially on sensitive issues like constitutional reforms.

The bill now extends the mandates from March 31, 2026, to December 20, 2026. This effectively postpones both municipal and legislative elections that had already been delayed since last year. For many observers, the move is yet another tactic by the Biya regime to avoid facing the electorate amid growing discontent.

Nintcheu did not hold back. He described the postponement as a calculated move to weather the political fallout from the last presidential election, in which Paul Biya reportedly recorded one of his weakest victories in decades. He dismissed claims of financial hardship, pointing instead to widespread corruption and the reckless misuse of public funds as the real issue.

Inside the National Assembly, the session was presided over by Speaker Cavaye Yeguié Djibril, with key administrative figures assisting in the proceedings. Despite pockets of resistance, the bill was eventually adopted, marking what regime insiders describe as a legislative win for the Assembly’s current leadership.

The bill had earlier been defended before the Committee on Constitutional Laws by Minister Delegate Bolvine Wakata, a known loyalist of the regime. During plenary, several MPs took the floor to seek clarifications, including Nintcheu, Nourane Fotsing, and others, reflecting unease even within pro-government circles.

For Ambazonians, this development reinforces a long-held position. The institutions of La République remain deeply compromised and disconnected from the will of the people. As the regime continues to recycle expired mandates and postpone elections, the call for complete disengagement and restoration of Ambazonian sovereignty only grows louder.

By Luma Muma l BaretaNews