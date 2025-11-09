The killing of Pastor Njoh Desmond in Ndu is not an isolated tragedy. It is part of a long, painful pattern, a chain of silent executions carried out by the colonial forces of Paul Biya across the land of Ambazonia. From Ndu to Muyuka, from Bamenda to Ekona, the same story repeats itself: unarmed civilians gunned down, villages burnt, families torn apart, and voices silenced.

For years now, the occupation army has turned Southern Cameroons into a field of death. Hundreds have been killed in cold blood. Thousands remain unaccounted for. Mothers still search for sons who never returned. Fathers bury their children in shallow graves. The cries of widows and orphans echo through our hills, yet the world pretends not to hear. The international community continues to look away, allowing Paul Biya’s regime to slaughter a people under the banner of “national unity.”

Pastor Njoh’s death must awaken our conscience. He was not a soldier. He carried no gun. His only weapon was the Word of God and his love for his people. To shoot such a man is to declare war not just on Ambazonia, but on humanity itself. Yet, even as we mourn, we must not lose hope. His blood, like that of many others before him, waters the tree of freedom that no bullet can uproot.

The Ambazonian struggle has never been built on hatred. It is born from a yearning for justice, dignity, and the right to exist in peace. The killers may hold guns, but they cannot hold the future. The spirit of our fallen shepherd lives on in every Ambazonian who refuses to be broken, who chooses to stand, speak, and believe in a land free from fear.

BaretaNews stands firm with Pastor Njoh’s family, with the Baptist community, and with every Ambazonian whose heart bleeds for truth. The world may remain silent, but history will not. The blood of the innocent cries louder than the lies of the oppressor.

The shepherd may be gone, but the flock will rise. His voice still echoes in the wind of Ndu, reminding us that though the night is long, the dawn of freedom is certain.